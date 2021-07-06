Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Boy, 5, shot after gun is left unsecured in vehicle’s backseat, Waco Police say

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a 5-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg after a weapon was left unsecured in the backseat of a vehicle he was riding in.

The shooting happened at 12:25 a.m. in the 700 block of Reynolds Street.

The first police officer at the scene immediately placed a tourniquet on the boy’s leg and the boy was then rushed to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest before being transferred to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas.

“This was a tragic accident that could have easily been prevented. We are thankful for the quick actions of our officer during this call,” Waco Police said.

An investigation revealed the boy was placed in the back seat of a vehicle by his mother.

Police said the mother secured the child in the vehicle and then sat down in the vehicle herself.

At that point, the woman heard a gunshot followed by the sound of her son crying in the back seat.

“The mother of the child did not know, nor did she see, the weapon inside the vehicle that was sitting unsecured in the backseat of the vehicle,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

The Waco Police Department said the incident should serve as a reminder to the public about the importance of gun safety.

“If you choose to carry a firearm, it is your responsibility to secure the firearm in any and every way possible,” police said.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
If you’re not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks...
Ready for a patriotic party? Here’s the Fourth of July events happening in the Brazos Valley
More than 100,000 shirts are being printed to make Kyle Field red, white and blue in September.
C.C. Creations, Texas A&M announce “Standing For America” T-Shirt sales for 9/11 anniversary
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
A Flood Advisory was issued for Brazos County & Bryan-College Station Sunday until 7:30pm
4th of July Forecast: Another round of scattered rain & storms

Latest News

Houston Police say an officer was shot while responding to a disturbance Monday.
Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/5
Monday Evening Weather Update 7/5
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
H-E-B pulls Tyson Foods products after recall
Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns