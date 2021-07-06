Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Bryan man arrested for sexual assault

Joshia Humphries, arrested 07/04/2021
Joshia Humphries, arrested 07/04/2021(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joshia Humphries of Bryan is charged with attacking a woman with a knife and sexually assaulting her early Sunday morning.

The attack survivor told police Humphries accused her of stealing money and threatened to kill her. He reportedly punched and kicked her face and body before cutting her with a knife and sexually assaulting her.

The woman was able to escape and ran to nearby apartments on Finfeather Road for help. She was hospitalized with several injuries.

Humphries was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
If you’re not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks...
Ready for a patriotic party? Here’s the Fourth of July events happening in the Brazos Valley
More than 100,000 shirts are being printed to make Kyle Field red, white and blue in September.
C.C. Creations, Texas A&M announce “Standing For America” T-Shirt sales for 9/11 anniversary
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

Each year, the city receives $1.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and...
City of College Station to hold public hearing on Community Action Plan Tuesday
Earlier this year, researchers at Texas A&M created Code^Shift Lab to study bias in machines...
New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning
Texas A&M Industrial & Systems Engineering Assistant Professor Hrayer Aprahamian is a member of...
Texas A&M researchers using optimization models to build better pandemic policies
As of July 5th, 2021 has brought the Brazos Valley the wettest start to the month in 11 years
Wettest start to July in over a decade for the Brazos Valley