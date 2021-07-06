Bryan man arrested for sexual assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joshia Humphries of Bryan is charged with attacking a woman with a knife and sexually assaulting her early Sunday morning.

The attack survivor told police Humphries accused her of stealing money and threatened to kill her. He reportedly punched and kicked her face and body before cutting her with a knife and sexually assaulting her.

The woman was able to escape and ran to nearby apartments on Finfeather Road for help. She was hospitalized with several injuries.

Humphries was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.

