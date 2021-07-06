Summer Hunger Food Drive
City of College Station to hold public hearing on Community Action Plan Tuesday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is holding a public hearing on its Community Action Plan Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center located at 1000 Eleanor Street.

Each year, the city receives $1.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That money is to be used to support the city’s low-income and vulnerable populations.

“We can use that to help improve infrastructure in low-income areas. Those would be things like sidewalks, streets, streetlights, or bus shelters,” City of College Station Community Development Analyst Raney Whitwell said. “We can also fund local nonprofits and so many other things.”

That’s why HUD requires as much public input as possible to ensure the plan is built around the community’s biggest needs.

”Between March and July, we put the plan together, and so in July, we will be presenting the draft plan that we will submit to HUD unless there are changes due to input from the public and the city council,” Whitwell said. “Currently, our plan includes money for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. It also includes money for our nonprofit agencies in this area. We have also allocated money for our local CHDO.”

