Summer Hunger Food Drive
College Station city council prepares to discuss budget for 2022

The first draft of the FY22 budget will be proposed at Thursday evening’s College Station city council meeting
College Station City Council chambers
College Station City Council chambers(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will meet Thursday at 5 pm in the council chambers to take a first look at the proposed tax rate and budget for the fiscal year 2022.

The city council will hold a series of budget workshops July 19-21. The fiscal year 2020 begins October 1.

The city council is also expected to provide details on the economic recovery and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Final adoption of the tax rate and budget for 2022 is tentatively scheduled for August 12.

