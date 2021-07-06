College Station city council prepares to discuss budget for 2022
The first draft of the FY22 budget will be proposed at Thursday evening’s College Station city council meeting
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will meet Thursday at 5 pm in the council chambers to take a first look at the proposed tax rate and budget for the fiscal year 2022.
The city council will hold a series of budget workshops July 19-21. The fiscal year 2020 begins October 1.
The city council is also expected to provide details on the economic recovery and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Final adoption of the tax rate and budget for 2022 is tentatively scheduled for August 12.
