College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - World Famous chef Guy Fieri is revisiting College Station icon, Hullabaloo Diner, on Food Network’s Triple D Nation. The show is a spin-off of Food Network’s hit series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, which the restaurant first appeared on in episode two.

During the filming of Triple D Nation, Hullabaloo Diner owner Richard Risbon says he had the opportunity to reminisce with Fieri about being one of the first restaurants on the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives series.

“It was pretty cool because like I said, we were the second place he ever filmed, so he calls us the ‘O.G.’s’, you know the old guys,” said Risbon. “So it was neat. He remembered a lot of my customers and talked about some of the people who were here originally. It was interesting. I was surprised he remembered a lot of stuff from the first time because he has filmed hundreds of hundreds of places now.”

In the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives series, Fieri has traveled all over the world and tried countless dishes, so for him to choose to come back to the College Station diner on the new series, means a lot to Risbon, who describes the opportunity as “awesome.”

In the upcoming episode of Triple D Nation, Risbon makes two dishes, biscuits and gravy and per Fieri’s request a new dish, a meatloaf sandwich.

“He asked us if we did anything new or different, so we brought him and made our meatloaf sandwich, which we do open face now,” said Risbon. “So it’s got the Texas-toast, and the meatloaf, and then the mashed potatoes and gravy, and then the Tabasco onions on top. It’s a different presentation, but it all goes together real well.”

The episode highlighting Hullabaloo Diner is set to air on Triple D Nation on Friday at 8 p.m. C.T.

The episode is a bright spot for the restaurant, dealing with several curveballs over the last year.

In April 2020, the structure was damaged overnight during a severe weather event where the sunroof of the dining car was blown off onto the bar area.

Additionally, during the winter storm, the restaurant suffered over 20 broken pipes and nine punctures into the floor.

“We are still fixing things from that, but just like everybody,” said Risbon. “Everybody had a hard time through that and we were appreciative of our support from our customers and a lot of them have just stepped up. [Customers have] asked to wash dishes, asked to clear plates, so it’s pretty humbling.”

If you want to visit Hullabaloo Diner, they are open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They are located at 15045 FM 2154 in College Station.

