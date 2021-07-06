Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns
Sharese Mitchell
College Station woman arrested for intoxication assault after Independence Day car wreck
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash
Joshia Humphries, arrested 07/04/2021
Bryan man arrested for sexual assault
More than 100,000 shirts are being printed to make Kyle Field red, white and blue in September.
C.C. Creations, Texas A&M announce “Standing For America” T-Shirt sales for 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Newly obtained Capitol riot bodycam shows badge, radio taken from officer
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
As of July 5th, 2021 has brought the Brazos Valley the wettest start to the month in 11 years
Wettest start to July in over a decade for the Brazos Valley
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, could become hurricane
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
As employers struggle to fill jobs, teens come to the rescue