DPS stressing safe driving as rain continues in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain in the Brazos Valley is not expected to stop any time soon, and local law enforcement are stressing safe driving on roads.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety says wet road conditions and high speeds are likely to lead to crashes.

“A crash changes lives. Even if it is a minor crash, lives are changed,” said Sgt. Ruiz. “Safety is number one for us. We want everyone to be safe on the road, and we don’t want people driving fast.”

Ruiz says if you are driving and it begins to down pour, to slow your speed, get in the right lane, and turn on your hazards to alert other drivers. He says exiting the road safely is another option.

“Speed limits are for ideal conditions, not when it is raining hard,” said Sgt. Ruiz.

The threat of what can happen in rainy conditions is something Bryan mother Rhonda Sharp says she knows well, after her son witnessed a crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch Saturday morning.

“He was driving to North Zulch to go to his dad’s house. A car sped past him, and he said then the car started to swerve, and it ended up in his lane, and it was facing him,” said Sharp.

Sharp says her son said a quick prayer, and then the vehicle swerved, hit a tree, and caught fire. She says he immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says just after 10 a.m., a call came out about a two-vehicle crash. The Sheriff’s Office says multiple units responded, and three victims, including a seven-year-old, were transported to a hospital in Bryan with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say as of Monday afternoon, all three remain hospitalized.

Seeing this crash and watching the victims being pulled from the vehicle is something Sharp says her son will never forget.

“It hurts your heart because your child is traumatized,” said Sharp. “He is very, very shaken up. We are just thankful to God for the miracle that he didn’t have impact.”

Now, Sharp says she hopes people remain safe on the roads, and remember that being in an accident can change peoples lives.

“Just slow down,” said Sharp. “There are other lives in other vehicles, and every life is precious, and you don’t want to be responsible for taking someone’s life.”

