Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

DPS stressing safe driving as rain continues in the Brazos Valley

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain in the Brazos Valley is not expected to stop any time soon, and local law enforcement are stressing safe driving on roads.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety says wet road conditions and high speeds are likely to lead to crashes.

“A crash changes lives. Even if it is a minor crash, lives are changed,” said Sgt. Ruiz. “Safety is number one for us. We want everyone to be safe on the road, and we don’t want people driving fast.”

Ruiz says if you are driving and it begins to down pour, to slow your speed, get in the right lane, and turn on your hazards to alert other drivers. He says exiting the road safely is another option.

“Speed limits are for ideal conditions, not when it is raining hard,” said Sgt. Ruiz.

The threat of what can happen in rainy conditions is something Bryan mother Rhonda Sharp says she knows well, after her son witnessed a crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch Saturday morning.

“He was driving to North Zulch to go to his dad’s house. A car sped past him, and he said then the car started to swerve, and it ended up in his lane, and it was facing him,” said Sharp.

Sharp says her son said a quick prayer, and then the vehicle swerved, hit a tree, and caught fire. She says he immediately pulled over and called 9-1-1.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says just after 10 a.m., a call came out about a two-vehicle crash. The Sheriff’s Office says multiple units responded, and three victims, including a seven-year-old, were transported to a hospital in Bryan with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say as of Monday afternoon, all three remain hospitalized.

Seeing this crash and watching the victims being pulled from the vehicle is something Sharp says her son will never forget.

“It hurts your heart because your child is traumatized,” said Sharp. “He is very, very shaken up. We are just thankful to God for the miracle that he didn’t have impact.”

Now, Sharp says she hopes people remain safe on the roads, and remember that being in an accident can change peoples lives.

“Just slow down,” said Sharp. “There are other lives in other vehicles, and every life is precious, and you don’t want to be responsible for taking someone’s life.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
If you’re not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks...
Ready for a patriotic party? Here’s the Fourth of July events happening in the Brazos Valley
More than 100,000 shirts are being printed to make Kyle Field red, white and blue in September.
C.C. Creations, Texas A&M announce “Standing For America” T-Shirt sales for 9/11 anniversary
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

Texas A&M Industrial & Systems Engineering Assistant Professor Hrayer Aprahamian is a member of...
Texas A&M researchers using optimization models to build better pandemic policies
As of July 5th, 2021 has brought the Brazos Valley the wettest start to the month in 11 years
Wettest start to July in over a decade for the Brazos Valley
DPS stressing safe driving as rain continues in the Brazos Valley
DPS stressing safe driving as rain continues in the Brazos Valley
New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning
New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning