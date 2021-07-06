Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an officer has been wounded when a man opened fire after arguing with a woman over a parking spot.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Finner said the officers spoke to a woman who said a man at the complex had spit in her face during a dispute over a parking space.

Finner said that when officers went to the man’s apartment to get a statement from him, the man started firing at an officer at the door.

HPD commanders & PIO en route to @HCAHouKingwood after one of our officers was shot by a suspect at 200 N. Pines Drive. Prelim info is officer was shot in the arm & taken to hospital. The suspect is detained.



Media briefing will be at hospital. Follow here for updates. #hounews pic.twitter.com/kGaPYQS4lT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021

Chief @TroyFinner Briefing on Officer Shot at 200 Northpines Drive https://t.co/nAUUgJSKjl — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 5, 2021

