Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute

Houston Police say an officer was shot while responding to a disturbance Monday.
Houston Police say an officer was shot while responding to a disturbance Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an officer has been wounded when a man opened fire after arguing with a woman over a parking spot.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Finner said the officers spoke to a woman who said a man at the complex had spit in her face during a dispute over a parking space.

Finner said that when officers went to the man’s apartment to get a statement from him, the man started firing at an officer at the door.

