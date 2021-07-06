Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been missing since June 26, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says Matthew Jason Halley, 41, was last seen in the 7500 block of FM 39 in Normangee. They believe he could still be in the Leon County or Madison County area.

Halley, 41, is 5′ 11″, about 240 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Halley, law enforcement says not to approach him. Anyone with information or knows of Halley’s location should contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

