More scattered rain expected through the week

Another day where rain and thunderstorms dotted the Brazos Valley, just with a lower coverage than what was found over the extended holiday weekend. A small area of low pressure continues to spin between the Middle Texas Coast & South Texas Wednesday, once again kicking up scattered rain and tropical downpours. Heaviest rain potential is expected along the immediate coast but passing wet weather will be possible at almost any point in the day for the Brazos Valley. Cloudy skies and that scattered rain potential should hold high temperatures to just the (humid) mid-80s. Not a wash-out of a day, but a few spots may collect a quick 1″ to 3″ of rain over a short amount of time.

The Brazos Valley will be crammed between two areas of high pressure by week’s end and into the weekend. This will help dry out the atmosphere a touch but enough moisture will be left to develop a few spots of rain each afternoon through next week. Overall rain potential becomes more isolated which should allow afternoon highs to run closer to (but still below) average in the low 90s by Saturday or Sunday. Some added feel-good comes in the form of a breezy wind kicking up Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

