Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

More scattered rain expected through the week

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another day where rain and thunderstorms dotted the Brazos Valley, just with a lower coverage than what was found over the extended holiday weekend. A small area of low pressure continues to spin between the Middle Texas Coast & South Texas Wednesday, once again kicking up scattered rain and tropical downpours. Heaviest rain potential is expected along the immediate coast but passing wet weather will be possible at almost any point in the day for the Brazos Valley. Cloudy skies and that scattered rain potential should hold high temperatures to just the (humid) mid-80s. Not a wash-out of a day, but a few spots may collect a quick 1″ to 3″ of rain over a short amount of time.

The Brazos Valley will be crammed between two areas of high pressure by week’s end and into the weekend. This will help dry out the atmosphere a touch but enough moisture will be left to develop a few spots of rain each afternoon through next week. Overall rain potential becomes more isolated which should allow afternoon highs to run closer to (but still below) average in the low 90s by Saturday or Sunday. Some added feel-good comes in the form of a breezy wind kicking up Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns
Sharese Mitchell
College Station woman arrested for intoxication assault after Independence Day car wreck
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash
Joshia Humphries, arrested 07/04/2021
Bryan man arrested for sexual assault
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Yes, more rain is coming through at least midweek
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Expect daily rain, tropical downpours (at least through late week)
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Soggy pattern continues to start, and perhaps finish the week
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Scattered rain chance drags on into a new week