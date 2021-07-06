Summer Hunger Food Drive
Treat of the Day - new scholarship for first generation students at Blinn College

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Britt and Erinn Bullard are gifting an annual $1,500 scholarship to the Blinn College Foundation.

Their reason is simple... they just want to help.

“We have been blessed and wanted to give back to the community we live in,” Britt Bullard said.

The scholarship will go to a Bryan ISD graduate who is a first generation college student.

