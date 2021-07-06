Summer Hunger Food Drive
Tropical Storm Elsa producing major rainfall and tropical force winds in Florida

By Grace Leis and Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical storm Elsa has made its way into the gulf of Mexico triggering tropical storm watches and warnings for much of the west coast of Florida as the storm is set to make it’s third landfall, this time in the U.S.

Storm surge warnings are also in effect for much of the west coast of Florida. The storm surge could a rise of over 3ft in some areas. Major flooding rain is expected for parts of the west Florida peninsula as rain bands from Elsa produce tropical downpours. A couple tornadoes could also be produced across the central part of the peninsula from these bands. Tropical Storm force winds in excess of 35 mph are also forecasted for the west FL peninsula.

As Elsa continues to move into the the warm waters of the Gulf, strengthening could occur. A Hurricane watch is in affect for a section of the Florida coastline, from Tampa to the Steinhatchee river.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 60mph.

Elsa has (so far) been blamed for 3 deaths in the Caribbean, with more life threatening flooding possible from the storm throughout the day today in Cuba. The National Hurricane Center warns of potential mudslides, specifically in Cuba, and flash flooding to potentially begin in the Florida Keys as early as tonight.

Later in the week, tropical storm conditions and storm surge, along with heavy rain, are expected across coastal portions of Georgia and the Carolinas.

