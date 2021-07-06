Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Wettest start to July in over a decade for the Brazos Valley

In two days, Bryan-College Station officially collected almost half of July’s expected rainfall
As of July 5th, 2021 has brought the Brazos Valley the wettest start to the month in 11 years
As of July 5th, 2021 has brought the Brazos Valley the wettest start to the month in 11 years(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Monday evening, Easterwood Airport has collected 0.97″ of rain in the first five days of July. To be technical, that rain was actually collected on the 4th and 5th. This is the wettest start -- officially -- for Bryan-College Station in 11 years. By the 5th of July 2010, 0.98″ of rain managed to make it in the rain gauge.

July, on average, is the driest month of the year for the Brazos Valley. The updated 30-year-average for this month shows an expected rainfall of around 1.97″. After Monday’s rainfall, Bryan-College Station has collected 49% of that expected monthly rain. While this is the official reporting station for the record books, other parts of the cities have received anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain over the past five days.

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from official reporting stations and KBTX Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley from both Monday and over the past 72-hours:

LocationRainfall Total24, 72 Hour, or July Total
College Station (Easterwood Airport)0.97″July Total
Bryan (Coulter Field)0.68″72 Hour
South Bryan - Hensel Park3.56″72 Hour
Caldwell3.21″72 Hour
Snook0.39″72 Hour
Frenstat2.22″July Total
Smetana5.25″72 Hour
Northwest Brazos County5.95″July Total
Madisonville2.10″72 Hour
Anderson1.65″72 Hour
Burton4.14″72 Hour
Brenham3.58″72 Hour
Flynn3.10″72 Hour
Somerville2.66″72 Hour
Dime Box1.69″72 Hour
Cameron2.00″72 Hour
Brazos River @ FM 4853.21″72 Hour
Leona1.96″72 Hour
Round Prairie2.46″72 Hour
North Zulch3.19″72 Hour
Stoneham1.06″24 Hour
South Bryan - South Rosemary Drive2.09″24 Hour
Kurten0.90″24 Hour
South Bryan - Barak Lane0.70″24 Hour
Flo1.0″72 Hour
College Station - Carter’s Crossing3.25″72 Hour

Daily tropical downpours and scattered rainfall is in the Brazos Valley’s forecast through the remainder of the week. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 1 out of 4 risk for Excessive Rainfall -- aka a very isolated chance for localized, brief flash flooding each afternoon.

Have a rainfall total to report? Send it to weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
If you’re not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry! KBTX will televise the fireworks...
Ready for a patriotic party? Here’s the Fourth of July events happening in the Brazos Valley
More than 100,000 shirts are being printed to make Kyle Field red, white and blue in September.
C.C. Creations, Texas A&M announce “Standing For America” T-Shirt sales for 9/11 anniversary
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

Texas A&M Industrial & Systems Engineering Assistant Professor Hrayer Aprahamian is a member of...
Texas A&M researchers using optimization models to build better pandemic policies
DPS stressing safe driving as rain continues in the Brazos Valley
DPS stressing safe driving as rain continues in the Brazos Valley
New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning
New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning
City of College Station to hold public hearing on Community Action Plan Tuesday
Texas A&M researchers using optimization models to build better pandemic policies