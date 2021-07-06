Wettest start to July in over a decade for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Monday evening, Easterwood Airport has collected 0.97″ of rain in the first five days of July. To be technical, that rain was actually collected on the 4th and 5th. This is the wettest start -- officially -- for Bryan-College Station in 11 years. By the 5th of July 2010, 0.98″ of rain managed to make it in the rain gauge.

July, on average, is the driest month of the year for the Brazos Valley. The updated 30-year-average for this month shows an expected rainfall of around 1.97″. After Monday’s rainfall, Bryan-College Station has collected 49% of that expected monthly rain. While this is the official reporting station for the record books, other parts of the cities have received anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain over the past five days.

Below is a collection of rainfall totals from official reporting stations and KBTX Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley from both Monday and over the past 72-hours:

Location Rainfall Total 24, 72 Hour, or July Total College Station (Easterwood Airport) 0.97″ July Total Bryan (Coulter Field) 0.68″ 72 Hour South Bryan - Hensel Park 3.56″ 72 Hour Caldwell 3.21″ 72 Hour Snook 0.39″ 72 Hour Frenstat 2.22″ July Total Smetana 5.25″ 72 Hour Northwest Brazos County 5.95″ July Total Madisonville 2.10″ 72 Hour Anderson 1.65″ 72 Hour Burton 4.14″ 72 Hour Brenham 3.58″ 72 Hour Flynn 3.10″ 72 Hour Somerville 2.66″ 72 Hour Dime Box 1.69″ 72 Hour Cameron 2.00″ 72 Hour Brazos River @ FM 485 3.21″ 72 Hour Leona 1.96″ 72 Hour Round Prairie 2.46″ 72 Hour North Zulch 3.19″ 72 Hour Stoneham 1.06″ 24 Hour South Bryan - South Rosemary Drive 2.09″ 24 Hour Kurten 0.90″ 24 Hour South Bryan - Barak Lane 0.70″ 24 Hour Flo 1.0″ 72 Hour College Station - Carter’s Crossing 3.25″ 72 Hour

Daily tropical downpours and scattered rainfall is in the Brazos Valley’s forecast through the remainder of the week. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 1 out of 4 risk for Excessive Rainfall -- aka a very isolated chance for localized, brief flash flooding each afternoon.

Have a rainfall total to report? Send it to weather@kbtx.com

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.