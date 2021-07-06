Summer Hunger Food Drive
Yes, more rain is coming through at least midweek

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Another day of big, isolated rain totals in the Brazos Valley. Pockets of 1″ to 4″ of rain fell in spots Monday afternoon. As has been the trend, rain coverage is expected to fizzle & come to an end as the sun drops to the horizon taking away the day’s heating. While a spot of rain or two is possible, generally dry skies and quiet conditions are expected overnight. Tuesday starts with sunshine and a mighty muggy feel, but the end of the day only leads to more scattered downpours dotting the radar screen by midday through early evening (although the coverage is expected to be a touch lower than Monday).

An area of low pressure west-southwest Texas is the root cause for this very unusual, active July weather pattern. With an abundance of tropical moisture in place, daily rounds of rain, non-severe storms, and big downpours are expected through at least Thursday. An interesting feature to monitor by the end of the week and weekend is the prospect that mid-level cloud cover will keep a general overcast in place. Rain chance is not particularly high or heavy, but the clouds alone are expected to continue the streak of below-average temperatures through the beginning part of next week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 88. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 74. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

