Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many in Bryan’s eastside community are still struggling to understand how July 4th celebrations turned into chaos.

The Bryan Police Department said they got over 20 9-1-1 calls Sunday night for fireworks, gunfire, disturbances, criminal mischief, and threats in the area of East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive. Tuesday, the department released edited body and dash camera videos showing what it was like for residents and officers on July 4.

“It felt like a war. Didn’t feel comfortable, didn’t feel safe,” said Bryan resident Walkie Parnell.

Parnell was visiting her sister Sunday when things turned chaotic. She said the response to the neighborhood by Bryan officers was uncalled for.

“We walked up the street, and all we could see was a lot of police everywhere and of course, you know, people outside celebrating the Fourth of July. What we didn’t understand is why this neighborhood was being targeted with police for the Fourth of July holiday,” said Parnell.

In an interview with KBTX Tuesday, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said his officers were in the neighborhood because of calls from residents and drivers claiming fireworks were being shot at people, homes and passing cars. Parnell said the video released Tuesday by the department only shows one perspective.

“People were throwing firecrackers at them, which wasn’t right, but they didn’t show the incident to where they hemmed the young man up on their wall and pushed two, three kids down. They didn’t show that part,” Parnell said.

KBTX took these concerns to Bryan police. Chief Buske wasn’t available Wednesday for an on-camera interview, but did release a statement:

“On July 4th, 2021, the Bryan Police Department received over 20 calls between 7:20 pm and 3:00 am in the area of East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive regarding fireworks, gunfire, disturbances, criminal mischief, and threats. Many of these calls specifically stated that people were shooting fireworks at other people, vehicles passing by, and structures. While fireworks are illegal throughout the entire city, we did not receive any complaints about fireworks being shot at other people, or property, as we did in the area of East Martin Luther King Street. When the initial officers arrived in the area, they confirmed that fireworks were being shot at people, vehicles, and structures that created a dangerous situation and warranted a larger police response. While officers were investigating who was shooting the fireworks, the fireworks continued to be shot toward people, including the officers. Our response was based on complaints and calls to 911 from citizens who live in, or drove through, the area. It should be noted that the majority of the residents in the area were not engaged in the illegal use of fireworks. The Bryan Police Department responded to over 120 other calls about fireworks in the city, all were handled without incident.”

Parnell believes, at the end of the day, respect is a two-way street and the situation could have been handled differently.

“I just feel like, as Black people, we get treated poorly. People was just trying to have a good time and celebrate the holiday. And I feel like we got harassed,” said Parnell.

Bryan City Councilmember Prentiss Madison, who represents the neighborhood off MLK and Military Drive, and Mayor Andrew Nelson released a statement Wednesday:

“While we cannot comment on specific investigations of the individuals arrested on the evening of July 4th in the area of MLK and Military Drive, we were both appalled watching the video of several individuals showing a total lack of respect for our residents in the East MLK community. Their behavior endangered the majority of residents who were there peacefully celebrating Independence Day, including many children in that neighborhood. When several members of the community dialed 911 asking for help from Bryan PD, some of these individuals also placed our local law enforcement officers in the same danger, and actually fired fireworks directly at them and their vehicles. We thank the local residents who dialed 911 and our Bryan Police officers who responded with professionalism and restraint, especially the three police officers who were injured helping the community. We are proud of the relationship that our community and police department share, both within and outside the East MLK area. We thank both community leaders and our local law enforcement for working so hard to achieve a strong relationship long before we have disappointing events like the display we saw from a few individuals on these videos.”



