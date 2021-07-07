Chadwell Signs AAC Freshman of the Year Zoe Slaughter

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell makes his second signing of the offseason, adding the 2021 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Zoe Slaughter on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to have Zoe join us here in Aggieland,” Chadwell said. “I recruited Zoe very heavily to Houston, and she was such a great addition to our program over there. I am excited to see her continue to develop and embark on her journey through this game. She comes from an Aggie family, and I am pleased to see her continue that legacy and be a student-athlete here. She is going to be a great piece to the puzzle, and will be a huge part of the great feats that we are going to be accomplishing as a program.”

Slaughter comes to Aggieland from the University of Houston. During her freshman year, she registered a 73.33 stroke average, while playing in 18 rounds. The Houston, Texas, native compiled three top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at the MountainView Collegiate. At the MountainView, she shot 8-under 208, and posted a career-low 67 to open the tournament.

At the American Championships, she posted her second top-10 finish of the season as she placed seventh, and helped the Cougars tie for second. Slaughter carded a 5-over 221 in her first career postseason tournament.

Slaughter’s freshman campaign culminated in her being named the AAC Freshman of the Year, becoming the first in Cougar history to earn the accolade. The rising sophomore was named the American Golfer of the Week (March 24, 2021) after her career performance at the MountainView Collegiate.

The Aggie was recognized as a Rolex Junior All-America Honorable Mention selection in high school. She played at Memorial Senior High School where she earned the UIL 5A and 6A Player of the Year honors. Slaughter was the 2019 Texas Golf Coaches Association Golfer of the Year and Legends Junior Tour Player of the Year. She also won the 2017 Houston City Junior Match Play Championship.

Chadwell has now signed two transfers with freshman of the year honors from their previous respective conferences, with Slaughter joining Hailee Cooper, who was the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Slaughter continues her mother’s legacy as an Aggie student-athlete. Kafi Carter Slaughter ’94 was a member of A&M’s track & field program from 1990-94.