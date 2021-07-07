Costal low keeps scattered rain in the forecast into the weekend

Flooding rain along the Middle Texas Coast Wednesday took the brunt of an area of low pressure spinning around South Texas. This is the low that kicked up some scattered spots of rain through the Brazos Valley again. As the center of this low spins a bit closer to Matagorda Bay, it will put the highest chance for rain along the immediate coast to Houston tonight and Thursday. A little closer to home, some of these showers and thunderstorms should be able to flare out from the center, reaching the Brazos Valley by the afternoon hours. Another day where a wash-out is not expected, but passing rain is possible from time to time. Considering the moisture being shoved in from the Gulf of Mexico, healthy downpours could lead to a quick 1″ to 2″+ under any stronger activity.

This low remains in the neighborhood Friday, potentially a little closer to Houston. If so, temperatures are only anticipated in the mid-80s and the rain chance runs around a 50% potential. Again, heavy rain is possible at times -- specifically across the south and southeastern reaches of the area. From there, the area is wedged between two areas of high pressure which should dry out the atmosphere a bit. That leads to highs back in the low 90s this weekend with only isolated wet weather expected in the afternoon hours. Wet weather potential gets a small boost early next week as a weak front nears the Brazos Valley Sunday night and Monday.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

