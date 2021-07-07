Elsa regains hurricane status ahead of Florida landfall
Tropical-storm-force winds extend 90 miles from the center of the storm
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of 7 pm CDT, Elsa has gained hurricane status for the second time in the life cycle of this tropical cyclone. An afternoon Hurricane Hunter mission found maximum sustained wind of 75 mph, with the center of the storm just 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida.
As of the early evening update, here is the latest information regarding Hurricane Elsa:
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Wind
|Movement
|Minimum Pressure
|100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida
|75 mph
|North at 14 mph
|996mb
Hurricane Warning is in effect from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the west coast of Florida. Once this storm makes landfall, it will be the first to do so in 134 years on the west side of Florida in the month of July.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Elsa will continue moving north, parallel to the coast of Florida through tonight. A turn to the north-northeast is expected Wednesday, followed by a faster northeastward motion by Late Thursday.
Some additional strengthening will be possible overnight. The storm is expected to weaken after moving inland by late Wednesday morning. After passing through the Georgia and the Carolinas as a weak tropical storm or strong tropical depression, it is expected to strengthen back to tropical storm status pre-sunrise Friday before bypassing Washington D.C., New York, and Boston.
The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 10pm CDT.
