Elsa regains hurricane status ahead of Florida landfall

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of 7 pm CDT, Elsa has gained hurricane status for the second time in the life cycle of this tropical cyclone. An afternoon Hurricane Hunter mission found maximum sustained wind of 75 mph, with the center of the storm just 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida.

As of the early evening update, here is the latest information regarding Hurricane Elsa:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida 75 mph North at 14 mph 996mb

#Elsa has reintensified to a #hurricane and is forecast to make landfall along the northern part of the Florida Gulf Coast tomorrow. If it makes landfall in Florida as a #hurricane tomorrow, it would be earliest calendar year Florida hurricane landfall since Agnes (1972). pic.twitter.com/V3UwqyioV4 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 6, 2021

Hurricane Warning is in effect from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the west coast of Florida. Once this storm makes landfall, it will be the first to do so in 134 years on the west side of Florida in the month of July.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Elsa will continue moving north, parallel to the coast of Florida through tonight. A turn to the north-northeast is expected Wednesday, followed by a faster northeastward motion by Late Thursday.

On the forecast track, [the center of] Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later tonight or early Wednesday.

Some additional strengthening will be possible overnight. The storm is expected to weaken after moving inland by late Wednesday morning. After passing through the Georgia and the Carolinas as a weak tropical storm or strong tropical depression, it is expected to strengthen back to tropical storm status pre-sunrise Friday before bypassing Washington D.C., New York, and Boston.

TROPICAL STORM #ELSA 🌀⛈ Here’s how it looked in Southwest Florida today as outer bands produced a fast-moving shelf cloud. Credit: @WINKNews viewer Marlene Musano @stormhour @spann pic.twitter.com/Gwblp0NfuH — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) July 5, 2021

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 10pm CDT.

