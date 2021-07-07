Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Five Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Five members of the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Three Aggies earned first team honors, while two more garnered honorable mention accolades.

First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.

2021 CSCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

Clayton Bobo  Logistics, Materials, & Supply Chain Management

Jace Brown  Sport Management\

Jacob Schababerle (HM)  Mechanical Engineering

Elijah Sohn  Business Administration

Tony Stewart (HM)  Business Administration

Most Read

Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash
Mathew Jason Halley, 41, has been missing since June 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns

Latest News

Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd
WAC Commissioner Hurd to Step Down at End of 2021
COLLEGE STATION, TX - July 05, 2021 - during women’s golf recruiting in College Station, TX....
Chadwell Signs AAC Freshman of the Year Zoe Slaughter
Fourteen Aggies Garner CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors
Sullivan headed to Abernathy
Sullivan headed to Abernathy