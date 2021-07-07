Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth

Summer Hunger Food Drive
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan High School quarterback has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge in Fort Worth.

Brodrick “B.J.” Ross was arrested after a man was killed in Fort Worth in January 2017. A judge sentenced Ross Tuesday in Tarrant County after he plead guilty for his part in the murder of Chris-Dion Russell.

Russell was robbed and killed according to prosecutors.

Ross was also starting quarterback at McMurry University in Abilene where he led the War Hawks in both rushing and passing yards as a freshman. KBTX previously reported Ross was a quarterback for the Bryan Vikings who graduated in 2016.

Friends from Bryan and College Station tell us they had written the judge asking for a more lenient sentence. Nearly two dozen letters were sent to the judge on his behalf according to our sister station KTVT. They report the judge factored that in when he made his decision sentencing.

KBTX has left messages with the Tarrant County District’s Attorney’s Office for more information about the sentencing and case.

We have our previous story on his arrest here.

