Fourteen Aggies Garner CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Fourteen members of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Nine Aggies earned first team honors, while five more garnered honorable mention accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after an impressive semester in the classroom.
First team honors recognized student-athletes who achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and were invited to compete at their respective national championship. Student-athletes earning honorable mention accolades achieved a GPA of 3.50 and recorded a “B” time standard or competed at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier.
The Aggies posted a 3.51 team GPA during the spring semester to earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades. Eighteen members of the squad earned a spot on the SEC Winter Honor Roll, recognizing student-athletes with a 3.0 GPA or higher.
2021 CSCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans
Charlye Campbell Health
Chloe Ceyanes Health
Alyssa Clairmont (HM) Kinesiology
Kara Eisenmann Biomedical Engineering
Charlotte Longbottom (HM) General Studies
Desirae Mangaoang (HM) Engineering
Taylor Pike English
Kylie Powers Geographic Information Science & Cartography
Jing Wen Quah Biomedical Science
Chloe Stepanek Biomedical Science
Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (HM) Biomedical Science
Caroline Theil Health
Camryn Toney Kinesiology
Haley Yelle (HM) Urban, Community & Regional Planning