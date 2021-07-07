Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Madisonville July 9.

On Friday, residents have the opportunity to receive a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The event will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church located at 600 N McIver.

Appointments are not required but you can schedule one by scanning the QR Code on the flyer posted within this article. Organizers tell us that walk-ins will also be welcome on the day of the clinic.

Kids 12+ are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.