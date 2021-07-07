Gov. Abbott announces special session agenda
The agenda includes 11 items
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the agenda for the State Legislature’s Special Session. The 87th Legislative Session ended after House Democrats walked out to prevent legislation concerning voting rights from being passed. The chain of events led Abbott to announce he would order all lawmakers back to the Capitol for a Special Session.
The Special Legislative Session will start July 8 in Austin and can last no more than 30 days, according to the Texas Constitution.
Announcing the agenda items one day before the session begins, Abbott said the 87th Legislative Session was a success, but there’s still work to be done.
“Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity,” said Abbott in a release.
Special Session agenda items will include:
- Bail Reform
- Election Integrity
- Border Security
- Social Media Censorship
- Article X Funding
- Family Violence Prevention
- Youth Sports
- Abortion-Inducing Drugs
- Thirteenth Check
- Critical Race Theory
- Appropriations
