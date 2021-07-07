Summer Hunger Food Drive
Heavy rain and storms causes major flooding along the South Texas Gulf Coastline

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Texas (KBTX) - As an area of low pressure sits over South Texas, heavy rain and storms have caused major flooding issues along portions of the Texas Gulf Coast Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, some areas near Rockport, TX have received 6″+ of rain as a feeder band of heavy downpours drenches the coastline. The activity has triggered Flash Flood Warnings on top of Flash Flood Watches that stretch from Galveston to Brownsville.

Flash Flood Watches are in effect from Galveston to Brownsville
Flash Flood Watches are in effect from Galveston to Brownsville

Streets have turned to rivers, making several roadways impassable as rain continues to fall with more on the way.

This area of low pressure is expected to drift closer to Matagorda Bay Thursday, and a little farther east by Friday. While the higher rainfall totals observed to our south are not expected in the Brazos Valley, that movement could potentially slingshot some more tropical moisture into the area, helping additional rain and thunderstorms develop before the work week is over. With the activity found, a few downpours dropping 1″ - 3″ of rain in isolated spots cannot completely be ruled out, especially Friday.

Scattered rain and storm chances stick with us through the rest of the work week
Scattered rain and storm chances stick with us through the rest of the work week

Keep checking back as we monitor this area of low pressure and the Brazos Valley’s rain chances over the next few days.

