Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

James Edge named new Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful named its new Executive Director this week.

James Edge will be entering this new role after working as the long time District Director for former Congressman Bill Flores for ten years.

Edge says he is excited to continue serving the area and to continue making it a premier destination.

“I like to think that I have spent the last ten years in public service and I see this role as public service,” said Edge. “It is really an honor and a privilege to carry on the legacy of Jack and Dorothy Miller. To carry that legacy forward is a great privilege to me, and it allows me to stay in this community and try to make a difference.”

Below is a press release from Keep Brazos Beautiful:

As a fourth generation Brazos County resident, Edge has deep roots in this community. He resides in Bryan with his wife Linda and their three sons. “I am honored to join Keep Brazos Beautiful in its mission to help keep the Brazos Valley clean and beautiful. Working with the cities, the county, donors, board, interns, and volunteers, I hope to build on the good work of the past while improving and growing KBB for the future.”

Keep Brazos Beautiful is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1980 by Jack and Dorothy Miller, with a mission to educate and engage Brazos County citizens to keep our community clean, green, and beautiful. The primary focus of KBB is litter control, recycling, and beautification efforts in the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
Sharese Mitchell
College Station woman arrested for intoxication assault after Independence Day car wreck
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash

Latest News

Food pantry box that sits in front of Chriesman United Methodist Church in Caldwell.
Caldwell church working to address hunger in the community with new mini food pantry
This is what the scene looked like in the 800 block of East MLK Street Sunday night. The image...
Bryan police chief says public safety concerns prompted response to MLK Street fireworks
Chick-Fil-A West Bryan opening July 22
Two new restaurants opening soon in BCS
Aggieland Humane Society sees increase in lost pets
Aggieland Humane Society sees increase in lost pets