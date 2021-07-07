James Edge named new Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Keep Brazos Beautiful named its new Executive Director this week.

James Edge will be entering this new role after working as the long time District Director for former Congressman Bill Flores for ten years.

Edge says he is excited to continue serving the area and to continue making it a premier destination.

“I like to think that I have spent the last ten years in public service and I see this role as public service,” said Edge. “It is really an honor and a privilege to carry on the legacy of Jack and Dorothy Miller. To carry that legacy forward is a great privilege to me, and it allows me to stay in this community and try to make a difference.”

Below is a press release from Keep Brazos Beautiful:

As a fourth generation Brazos County resident, Edge has deep roots in this community. He resides in Bryan with his wife Linda and their three sons. “I am honored to join Keep Brazos Beautiful in its mission to help keep the Brazos Valley clean and beautiful. Working with the cities, the county, donors, board, interns, and volunteers, I hope to build on the good work of the past while improving and growing KBB for the future.”

Keep Brazos Beautiful is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1980 by Jack and Dorothy Miller, with a mission to educate and engage Brazos County citizens to keep our community clean, green, and beautiful. The primary focus of KBB is litter control, recycling, and beautification efforts in the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.