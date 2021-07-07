MetroNet plans to build fiber-optic network across College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Internet service provider MetroNet on Wednesday announced plans to build a 100% fiber-optic network to serve the entire city of College Station.

The project will create a completely fiber-optic internet, television, and landline phone services network for businesses and residents across the city.

According to a press release from the company, the project will be fully funded by MetroNet. Company officials say the new network will provide customers with Gigabit speed internet service.

The city of Bryan is already working on plans to bring MetroNet’s fiber-optic network as soon as spring of next year.

