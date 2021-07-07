Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

MetroNet plans to build fiber-optic network across College Station

MetroNet announced a plan on Wednesday morning to build a 100% fiber-optic network for all businesses and residents in the city.
Fiber option internet services coming to College Station.
Fiber option internet services coming to College Station.(Metronet)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Internet service provider MetroNet on Wednesday announced plans to build a 100% fiber-optic network to serve the entire city of College Station.

The project will create a completely fiber-optic internet, television, and landline phone services network for businesses and residents across the city.

According to a press release from the company, the project will be fully funded by MetroNet. Company officials say the new network will provide customers with Gigabit speed internet service.

The city of Bryan is already working on plans to bring MetroNet’s fiber-optic network as soon as spring of next year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash
Mathew Jason Halley, 41, has been missing since June 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns

Latest News

Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
7/7
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 7/7
7AM update on Tropical Storm Elsa
Near hurricane strength, Elsa set for Florida landfall
Climate vs. Cocoa beans: forecasted temperatures leave cocoa with little suitable land for...
Cocoa Climate: Chocolate’s cultivation and the future of the Cocoa bean