Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal

FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.
FILE PHOTO - The golden arches of McDonalds.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine have charged two people after a mother found drugs used to treat an opioid disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box.

Shirlee Marchesseault told WGME that she found the medication, which was identified as Suboxone, while looking for her 11-year-old son’s toy in the McDonald’s meal.

“My blood was boiling,” Marchesseault said. “I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police.”

Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post that their investigation found that while an employee was preparing meals, the Suboxone fell into the Happy Meal box when the employee bent over to grab something on the counter.

“The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention,” police said.

According to police, the employee responsible for dropping the medication into the Happy Meal box obtained it illegally from another employee.

The two people accused are expected to appear in court Nov. 3.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash
Mathew Jason Halley, 41, has been missing since June 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa soaks Florida, Georgia; at least 1 dead
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
8 more bodies found; search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
Florida condo efforts move from rescue to recovery
An area of low pressure has brought heavy rainfall to portions of the South Texas Gulf...
Heavy rain and storms causes major flooding along the South Texas Gulf Coastline
Tyler John Lonneman, 34 and Chance Loran James Downard, 26.
California men arrested for arson at Somerville Elementary