Near hurricane strength, Elsa set for Florida landfall

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of 4 am CDT, Elsa has re-weakened to a tropical storm, but a strong one ahead of later landfall today. A Tuesday afternoon Hurricane Hunter mission found maximum sustained wind of 75 mph, with the center of the storm just 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida, but early morning winds are coming in a bit below hurricane strength, likely due to interaction with some cooler gulf waters nearer to the coast.

As of the Wednesday morning update, here is the latest information regarding Tropical Storm Elsa:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Pressure 50mi SSW of Cedar Key, Florida 65 mph North at 14 mph 1004mb

A turn to the northeast is expected later this morning, pointing toward the Big Bend region of Florida. Tropical storm winds will likely be felt across the northwestern quadrant of the Florida Peninsula and parts of the Panhandle. Isolated severe storms will be possible east of the center of circulation.

While little change in strength is forecast before landfall, there is a chance that the new convection could cause a short-lived re-intensification. So, based on this possibility a hurricane warning remains in effect for portions of the west coast of Florida.

After passing through the Georgia and the Carolinas as a weak tropical storm or strong tropical depression, it is expected to strengthen back to tropical storm status pre-sunrise Friday before bypassing Washington D.C., New York, and Boston.

TROPICAL STORM #ELSA 🌀⛈ Here’s how it looked in Southwest Florida today as outer bands produced a fast-moving shelf cloud. Credit: @WINKNews viewer Marlene Musano @stormhour @spann pic.twitter.com/Gwblp0NfuH — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) July 5, 2021

The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 7am CDT.

