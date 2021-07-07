Near hurricane strength, Elsa set for Florida landfall
Tropical-storm-force winds extend 90 miles from the center of the storm
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - As of 4 am CDT, Elsa has re-weakened to a tropical storm, but a strong one ahead of later landfall today. A Tuesday afternoon Hurricane Hunter mission found maximum sustained wind of 75 mph, with the center of the storm just 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida, but early morning winds are coming in a bit below hurricane strength, likely due to interaction with some cooler gulf waters nearer to the coast.
As of the Wednesday morning update, here is the latest information regarding Tropical Storm Elsa:
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Wind
|Movement
|Minimum Pressure
|50mi SSW of Cedar Key, Florida
|65 mph
|North at 14 mph
|1004mb
A turn to the northeast is expected later this morning, pointing toward the Big Bend region of Florida. Tropical storm winds will likely be felt across the northwestern quadrant of the Florida Peninsula and parts of the Panhandle. Isolated severe storms will be possible east of the center of circulation.
After passing through the Georgia and the Carolinas as a weak tropical storm or strong tropical depression, it is expected to strengthen back to tropical storm status pre-sunrise Friday before bypassing Washington D.C., New York, and Boston.
The next update from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 7am CDT.
