Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sources say Moise was assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability.(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

