Small changes expected to be made to bills previously proposed during special session

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The upcoming special session is set to start Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the agenda for the legislative session Wednesday.

Among the topics to be discussed include bail reform, election integrity and border security.

Voting rights and election laws are two topics experts know will be discussed.

“It’s an issue that got dropped at the end of the regular session, and it was really the issue that had the governor saying ‘we’re going to go into overtime’,” Ross Ramsey, the executive editor of the Texas Tribune said. “The other was the governor decided because he was mad about the Democrats’ action on that voting bill to veto the legislative part of the state budgets, now they have to come back to replace that, before Sept. 1, or all the people who work for the legislature and legislative agencies will be out of work.”

After the previous session was over, and the bill had failed, they started revising parts of the bills.

“A notable one was moving the opening of the polls on the Sunday of early voting to 1 p.m. from 11 a.m...they said that was a typo and they’re going to go back and fix it. There were a couple of other things like that that I think will disappear from the bill,” Ramsey said. “I expect they’re gonna probably pursue what we’ve seen them pursuing all year.”

