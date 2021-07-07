Sullivan headed to Abernathy

ABERNATHY, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station Cougar Boy’s Head Basketball Coach J.D. Sullivan has landed a new high school job according to KCBD-TV in Lubbock. Sullivan is taking over the Antelopes program at Class 3A Abernathy.

Sullivan started the Cougar basketball program 9 years ago when College Station High School opened up.

This past season he picked up his 600th career win with a victory over A&M Consolidated. Sullivan guided the Cougars to the playoffs 5 times during his 9 seasons at College Station.

