Summer Hunger Food Drive
Sullivan headed to Abernathy

College Station High School Cougar Head Basketball Coach J.D. Sullivan logs 600th career win in...
College Station High School Cougar Head Basketball Coach J.D. Sullivan logs 600th career win in 48-46 victory over A&M Consolidated(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ABERNATHY, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station Cougar Boy’s Head Basketball Coach J.D. Sullivan has landed a new high school job according to KCBD-TV in Lubbock. Sullivan is taking over the Antelopes program at Class 3A Abernathy.

Sullivan started the Cougar basketball program 9 years ago when College Station High School opened up.

This past season he picked up his 600th career win with a victory over A&M Consolidated. Sullivan guided the Cougars to the playoffs 5 times during his 9 seasons at College Station.

