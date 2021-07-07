Treat of the Day - SHSU freshman receives $5,000 grant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incoming freshman at Sam Houston State University Ramon Castaneda III was recently announced as the winner of the Texas State University System Foundation’s Edmund P. Kuempel Scholarship.

The scholarship is given to students who display excellent academic achievement and commitment to community service.

He spent his time in high school tutoring and mentoring students an also worked with Voice Inc., a program that empowers children to lead healthy and productive lives by teaching them life skills.

Castaneda will receive a $5,000 grant for the fall 2021 academic semester.

