Two new restaurants opening soon in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some new restaurants are opening soon in Bryan and College Station.

Velvet Taco is coming to Century Square. The taco chain serves more than 20 different taco combinations with weekly featured tacos. That restaurant opens on August 30.

July 22 is the grand opening date for the new Chick-Fil-A in west Bryan. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Chick-Fil-A West Bryan is located on West Villa Maria Road near FM 2818.

