Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman was killed Tuesday morning while she was trying to help jump-start a disabled car on the side of Highway 79.

According to authorities, the car was parked on the shoulder. Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera, 29, of Taylor, was part of a group that stopped to help. Troopers say she was looking for supplies in the trunk of the broken-down vehicle when a semi-truck drifted onto the shoulder and hit Torres-Herrera. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rest of the group and the driver had minor injuries.

Authorities believe fog may have played a role in the crash.

