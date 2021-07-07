Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman was killed Tuesday morning while she was trying to help jump-start a disabled car on the side of Highway 79.

According to authorities, the car was parked on the shoulder. Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera, 29, of Taylor, was part of a group that stopped to help. Troopers say she was looking for supplies in the trunk of the broken-down vehicle when a semi-truck drifted onto the shoulder and hit Torres-Herrera. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rest of the group and the driver had minor injuries.

Authorities believe fog may have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
Bryan Police Department releases footage of firework incidents
A crash slowed traffic on Highway 6 early Tuesday morning
Traffic flowing again on Highway 6 after Tuesday morning crash
Mathew Jason Halley, 41, has been missing since June 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sedria Fielder and Tonishia Nelson
Two accused of assaulting police responding to firework safety concerns

Latest News

Fiber option internet services coming to College Station.
MetroNet plans to build fiber-optic network across College Station
7/7
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 7/7
7AM update on Tropical Storm Elsa
Near hurricane strength, Elsa set for Florida landfall
Climate vs. Cocoa beans: forecasted temperatures leave cocoa with little suitable land for...
Cocoa Climate: Chocolate’s cultivation and the future of the Cocoa bean