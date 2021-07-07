Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman was killed Tuesday morning while she was trying to help jump-start a disabled car on the side of Highway 79.
According to authorities, the car was parked on the shoulder. Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera, 29, of Taylor, was part of a group that stopped to help. Troopers say she was looking for supplies in the trunk of the broken-down vehicle when a semi-truck drifted onto the shoulder and hit Torres-Herrera. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The rest of the group and the driver had minor injuries.
Authorities believe fog may have played a role in the crash.
