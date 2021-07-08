Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Gov. Greg Abbott signs law prohibiting children from sleeping in CPS offices
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

Aggie Women Leadership Reception
Shop Luba event coming to The George
Photo courtesy MGN Online Image Id: 353462<br />11/22/2016
Local church provides relief for caregivers
Treat of the Day: New bikes for Christmas
Local organization helping international students get scholarships