Brazos County Precinct 3 returns to original office, winter storm repairs complete

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace and Constables have moved back into their original office location at 1500 George Bush Dr.

A broken pipe caused by February’s winter storm left the building flooded, forcing them to relocate to the Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan.

Thursday, the building opened back up to the public with the first court hearing happening next week.

“Thanks to the Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and the commissioner’s court and all the individuals running this project here we are. We’re back in our new old home,” said Judge Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.