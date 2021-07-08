Bryan, College Station city officials asking residents to properly dispose of fireworks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station city officials want to make sure people dispose of unused fireworks properly.

Caroline Ask with College Station Public Works says it is a matter of safety, especially for public works employees as they continue to dispose of trash from the Fourth of July.

“The collection of fireworks by our crewmembers, which we don’t want them to handle anyways, but by placing those items here they actually compact the refuse that we collect and by doing that they can cause a possible explosion in the back of our trucks,” said Ask. “It is a massive safety issue for our drivers and we want to eliminate that as much as possible.”

College Station Fire Marshal Eric Dotson says fireworks can be extremely dangerous, not just using them, but disposing of them. With this effort, they are looking to make sure there is a safe disposal option.

“For people who don’t have a way of dispose of them properly, we encourage them to bring them and drop them off at any fire station or police department and there will be no repercussions for dropping them off,” said Dotson.

Dotson says you can walk up to any location, knock on the door, let them know why you are there and they will take them from you.

The City of Bryan says, “Bryan residents may drop off fireworks at Bryan Fire Department stations for disposal if they would like to do so. If residents dispose of fireworks in their home trash, they should make sure that no fire hazard exists and can take precautions, such as wetting down the fireworks before disposal.”

Setting off fireworks in both Bryan and College Station is illegal. However, according to state law, it is not illegal to posses or transport fireworks.

“So bring it in. You’re not gonna get a ticket. There’s gonna be no enforcement action for possessing the fireworks,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez. “We want to make sure that everyone is safe. We want to make sure that those don’t end up where they are not supposed to be as far as a hazardous material.”

