Bryan’s Hot Dogs, Wings Etc., named best hot dog joint in Texas by MSN

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - MSN has compiled their own list of the best hot dog joints in each state. According to MSN, the best hot dog joint in Texas is local Bryan restaurant Hot Dogs, Wings, Etc.

“We were super excited,” says owner Nelso Mower when he found out about the news. “I let the staff know and they were really happy. I couldn’t do it without the staff, they are the backbone, I am really proud of them.”

This Brazos Valley staple, in business for more than 30 years, is best-known for its chili cheese dog. The all-beef choices include a few other variations on the classic, and quarter-pound franks are also available. There is also the Big Foot, a half-pound wiener with chili, American and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions, mustard, and relish.

“We just try to be the best we can and to give out a good product at a competitive price so that everybody can enjoy our food,” Mower said.

The restaurant is located at 310 North Texas Avenue in Bryan.

