Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Bryan’s Hot Dogs, Wings Etc., named best hot dog joint in Texas by MSN

Hot Dogs, Wings Etc.
Hot Dogs, Wings Etc.(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - MSN has compiled their own list of the best hot dog joints in each state. According to MSN, the best hot dog joint in Texas is local Bryan restaurant Hot Dogs, Wings, Etc.

“We were super excited,” says owner Nelso Mower when he found out about the news. “I let the staff know and they were really happy. I couldn’t do it without the staff, they are the backbone, I am really proud of them.”

This Brazos Valley staple, in business for more than 30 years, is best-known for its chili cheese dog. The all-beef choices include a few other variations on the classic, and quarter-pound franks are also available. There is also the Big Foot, a half-pound wiener with chili, American and cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions, mustard, and relish.

“We just try to be the best we can and to give out a good product at a competitive price so that everybody can enjoy our food,” Mower said.

The restaurant is located at 310 North Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Gov. Greg Abbott signs law prohibiting children from sleeping in CPS offices
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

Construction hat, gloves, boots and goggles at graduation.
Graduation ceremony held for Brazos County inmates
Stephanie Grieves with her four children.
“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident
Somerville principal resigns after burglary arrest in Travis County
Somerville ISD principal resigns after burglary arrest
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center