City of Bryan hosting virtual meeting to discuss South College Avenue improvements

A special meeting is happening Thursday.
Two new roundabouts are being planned as well as other improvements for South College Avenue.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan residents are encouraged to participate in a virtual meeting Thursday evening.

The city is hosting a meeting to talk about upcoming improvements to South College Avenue. The developments include two new roundabouts on that street, a shared use path, a new sidewalk, addressing drainage issues and other improvements.

That meeting is happening Thursday, July 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at this Zoom link.

More information from the city can be found here.

