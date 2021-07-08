City of College Station proposes annual budget for 2022 with no tax increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council got its first look at the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 on Thursday. After a tumultuous year that included a pandemic and statewide winter storm, city officials say College Station is in a stable financial position to begin the new fiscal year.

They’re putting forth a $353.7 million budget to the city council, a 13 percent increase from last year, which could be adopted in August. The proposed budget includes no changes to the current tax rate, staying at a rate of 53.4618¢ per $100 of assessed valuation. For reference, a person with a $100,000 home would pay about $530 in taxes.

City officials say the proposed budget reflects a “return to normalcy” after the COVID-19 pandemic caused some significant changes to the 2021 budget. The city said sales tax revenue was higher than expected and $175 million in new property was added to the tax rolls. Existing property on the tax rolls increased 3.92 percent.

Along with no increase in the tax rate, College Station residents will not see an increase in utility rates. Officials said the city was able to absorb the $48.3 million cost incurred during the February winter storm, which totals about $1,100 for every electric meter. While the city is able to take care of electric costs right now, they say city staff will monitor any additional costs or the potential need to address utility rates in the future based on how the situation evolves.

During the midst of the pandemic, the 2021 budget took the moment’s uncertainty into consideration. Positions that were frozen in the 2021 budget, along with 75 percent of the expense reductions, have been returned to each department in the new budget. The positions include three in the police department’s criminal investigation division, one code enforcement officer, and a commercial solid waste equipment operator.

The city said they also saw the need during the COVID-19 pandemic for another ambulance, so a fifth vehicle will be purchased to add to the College Station Fire Department fleet. Currently, the budget plans for the ambulance to be staffed through overtime work.

The city council is scheduled to adopt the budget and tax rate on Aug. 12, but adoption could move to Aug. 26. For more information on the College Station budget, click here.

