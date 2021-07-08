Coastal low keeps the better rain chances alive Friday ahead of a quieter weekend

The coastal low responsible for widespread tropical downpours along the middle Texas coastline has filtered downpours into the southern portions of the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon. We’ll have the potential to see some of this activity drift farther north into the evening, but the better chance for more widespread coverage arrives early Friday morning.

As the low drifts a bit farther east overnight, it could be a soggy morning commute for portions of the Brazos Valley Friday. As the system drifts farther to the south and west throughout the day, the coverage looks to decrease heading into the afternoon, but some lingering showers/rumbles will still be a possibility for the afternoon drive. Biggest things to monitor will be a few heavier downpours that will have the potential to drop a quick 1″ - 3″+ inches of rain in isolated spots before the work week is over, especially the farther south you travel.

As high pressure tries to work its way in from the west, the rain chances come down a bit for the upcoming weekend. With the lack of rain-cooled air and more peeks of sunshine, daytime highs look to sit a bit warmer than what we’ve seen over the past few days, topping off in the low 90s. A few showers & storms will still be a possibility each afternoon, but the rain chances look to sit a bit more isolated for any weekend plans. Changes arrive late Sunday/early Monday morning as a cold front approaches (but doesn’t make it to) the Brazos Valley. This boundary looks to stall as it nears southeast Texas, bumping up the rain chances to kick off the next work week.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms, especially through the first half of the day. High: 84. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

