Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Coastal low keeps scattered rain in the forecast into the weekend

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Widespread flooding continues closer to the coast this morning, courtesy of a low pressure system that has already dumped several inches of rain up and down the Texas Coast. A little closer to home, some of these showers and thunderstorms should be able to flare out from the center, reaching the Brazos Valley by the afternoon hours. Another day where a wash-out is not expected, but passing rain is possible from time to time. Considering the moisture being shoved in from the Gulf of Mexico, healthy downpours could lead to a quick 1″ to 2″+ under any stronger activity.

This low remains in the neighborhood Friday, potentially a little closer to Houston. If so, temperatures are only anticipated in the mid-80s and the rain chance runs around a 50% potential. Again, heavy rain is possible at times -- specifically across the south and southeastern reaches of the area. From there, the area is wedged between two areas of high pressure which should dry out the atmosphere a bit. That leads to highs back in the low 90s this weekend with only isolated wet weather expected in the afternoon hours. Wet weather potential gets a small boost early next week as a weak front nears the Brazos Valley Sunday night and Monday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Chick-Fil-A West Bryan opening July 22
Two new restaurants opening soon in BCS
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Costal low keeps scattered rain in the forecast into the weekend
KBTX PinPoint Weather
More scattered rain expected through the week
KBTX PinPoint Weather
More scattered rain expected through the week
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Yes, more rain is coming through at least midweek