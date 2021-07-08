Coastal low keeps scattered rain in the forecast into the weekend

Widespread flooding continues closer to the coast this morning, courtesy of a low pressure system that has already dumped several inches of rain up and down the Texas Coast. A little closer to home, some of these showers and thunderstorms should be able to flare out from the center, reaching the Brazos Valley by the afternoon hours. Another day where a wash-out is not expected, but passing rain is possible from time to time. Considering the moisture being shoved in from the Gulf of Mexico, healthy downpours could lead to a quick 1″ to 2″+ under any stronger activity.

This low remains in the neighborhood Friday, potentially a little closer to Houston. If so, temperatures are only anticipated in the mid-80s and the rain chance runs around a 50% potential. Again, heavy rain is possible at times -- specifically across the south and southeastern reaches of the area. From there, the area is wedged between two areas of high pressure which should dry out the atmosphere a bit. That leads to highs back in the low 90s this weekend with only isolated wet weather expected in the afternoon hours. Wet weather potential gets a small boost early next week as a weak front nears the Brazos Valley Sunday night and Monday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 84. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

