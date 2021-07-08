Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - The mother of convicted killer Steven Avery died Thursday, according to Avery’s attorney.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. Zellner says her passing comes a day before Steven Avery’s birthday.

Dolores Avery and her family were featured in the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer” about Steven Avery’s trial and appeal. She maintained her son’s innocence in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach. Halbach, a freelance photographer, reported to the Avery Salvage Yard on Oct. 31, 2005, to photograph a vehicle for a magazine. Investigators say her remains were found in a burn pit on the Avery property.

WBAY reported that a Court of Appeals decision is pending in Steven Avery’s latest appeal of his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Zellner says a new witness has come forward alleging he saw Teresa Halbach’s vehicle planted at the Avery Salvage Yard after her murder. Zellner says the new evidence points shows Steven Avery’s nephew, Bobby Dassey, was involved in the murder and framing of Avery.

Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.

Click here for more on the new witness statements.

Avery’s other nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ. Click here for more on the Brendan Dassey request for clemency.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Gov. Greg Abbott signs law prohibiting children from sleeping in CPS offices
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
Focus at Four 7/8/21
Focus at Four 7/8/21
Treat of the Day 7/8/21
Treat of the Day 7/8/21
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates.
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect