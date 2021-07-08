Establishing the buddy system is important when swimming in lakes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - So far this year, 39 children have drowned in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Five of those drownings took places in lakes.

“Swimming in a natural body of water... is very different from swimming in something in a more controlled environment like a waterpark or a pool, mainly because you can’t see the bottom,” Meagan Brown, the Lake Bryan Supervisor said. “The water’s a little bit murkier... so you just want to be aware of everything around you.”

Brown said the water can quickly become deeper than you may expect.

“We are always recommending swimming in groups,” she said. “If you think you’re gonna get a little bit deeper, you should probably wear a lifejacket and all children should wear lifejackets as well.”

Brown also warned that drowning often doesn’t look like the Hollywood dramatization of someone flailing their arms and hollering.

“A lot of times it’s much more silent... they may not know to ask for help in advance and it’s a child, they may not even realize that they are in trouble until it’s too late.”

