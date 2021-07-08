Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Establishing the buddy system is important when swimming in lakes

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - So far this year, 39 children have drowned in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Five of those drownings took places in lakes.

“Swimming in a natural body of water... is very different from swimming in something in a more controlled environment like a waterpark or a pool, mainly because you can’t see the bottom,” Meagan Brown, the Lake Bryan Supervisor said. “The water’s a little bit murkier... so you just want to be aware of everything around you.”

Brown said the water can quickly become deeper than you may expect.

“We are always recommending swimming in groups,” she said. “If you think you’re gonna get a little bit deeper, you should probably wear a lifejacket and all children should wear lifejackets as well.”

Brown also warned that drowning often doesn’t look like the Hollywood dramatization of someone flailing their arms and hollering.

“A lot of times it’s much more silent... they may not know to ask for help in advance and it’s a child, they may not even realize that they are in trouble until it’s too late.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Gov. Greg Abbott signs law prohibiting children from sleeping in CPS offices
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

Brazos County Precinct 3 is located off George Bush Drive and open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Brazos County Precinct 3 returns to original office, winter storm repairs complete
Customers were able to get a free COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Top of the Hill hosts COVID-19 vaccine event
Focus at Four 7/8/21
Focus at Four 7/8/21
Treat of the Day 7/8/21
Treat of the Day 7/8/21