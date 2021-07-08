Summer Hunger Food Drive
Fans banned at Olympics with Tokyo under state of emergency

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - There won’t be any fans at the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have decided to ban spectators from the games that begin in two weeks.

The announcement came hours after Japan’s prime minister declared a state of emergency for Tokyo in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. That means the Olympics, which open on July 23 and run through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures.

Just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity but crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced a late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.

Fans from outside Japan were banned several months ago.

Thursday’s emergency declaration made for a rude arrival in Japan for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed in Tokyo shortly before the new measures were announced. He plans to spend three days in self-isolation at the hotel that lodges IOC members.

Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated.

