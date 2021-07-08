Free planetarium shows at SHSU this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston State Planetarium is hosting free planetarium shows this summer at the Hunstville campus.

Thursday night’s show “Exploding Universe,” is completely full according to the planetarium’s Facebook page.

The planetarium is hosting two more free shows this month on July 15 and July 29. The show is called “The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds.” Each night will have two showtimes at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The show will be followed by a Q&A session and after the end of Q&A for the 8:30 p.m. show, Sam Houston State University Planetarium operator and show host Mike Prokosch will take attendees for some guided stargazing, weather permitting.

If you’re interested in attending the show on either date, it’s highly recommended that you call ahead to reserve your free spot. Contact Sam Houston State University Planetarium operator Mike Prokosch at 936-294-3664 to make your reservation. The planetarium is located in the Farrington Building, room 102.

For more dates and information on the Sam Houston State University Planetarium and summer shows there, visit the planetarium’s Facebook page or website.

