Summer Hunger Food Drive
Advertisement

Free planetarium shows at SHSU this summer

The Sam Houston State University Planetarium is presenting "Out There," on July 15 and July 29...
The Sam Houston State University Planetarium is presenting "Out There," on July 15 and July 29 as part of its summer series of free shows.(SHSU Planetarium Facebook)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston State Planetarium is hosting free planetarium shows this summer at the Hunstville campus.

Thursday night’s show “Exploding Universe,” is completely full according to the planetarium’s Facebook page.

The planetarium is hosting two more free shows this month on July 15 and July 29. The show is called “The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds.” Each night will have two showtimes at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The show will be followed by a Q&A session and after the end of Q&A for the 8:30 p.m. show, Sam Houston State University Planetarium operator and show host Mike Prokosch will take attendees for some guided stargazing, weather permitting.

If you’re interested in attending the show on either date, it’s highly recommended that you call ahead to reserve your free spot. Contact Sam Houston State University Planetarium operator Mike Prokosch at 936-294-3664 to make your reservation. The planetarium is located in the Farrington Building, room 102.

For more dates and information on the Sam Houston State University Planetarium and summer shows there, visit the planetarium’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brodrick Ross
Former Bryan High School quarterback sentenced to 25 years for murder case in Fort Worth
Remnants of fireworks from July 4th on Military Street in Bryan.
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Woman helping broken-down driver hit and killed by semi-truck near Gause
Chick-Fil-A West Bryan opening July 22
Two new restaurants opening soon in BCS
Hullabaloo Diner on Food Network
College Station restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

Latest News

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Abbott announces special session agenda
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
Bryan resident says police response to fireworks was “uncalled for”
7/8
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 7/8
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month