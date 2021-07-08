Free vaccine clinic at Top of the Hill in Bryan Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team will be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at Top of The Hill in Bryan.

This is a part of the team that was formed from a state grant to allow the Brazos County Health District to do outreach and get people vaccinated in the community.

The team will be giving out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive it. They will set up outside of the restaurant from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 2444 Lakewood Drive in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.