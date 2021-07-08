Summer Hunger Food Drive
Graduation ceremony held for Brazos County inmates

Construction hat, gloves, boots and goggles at graduation.
Construction hat, gloves, boots and goggles at graduation.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six select inmates in the Brazos County Detention Center are on the road to redemption. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office held a graduation ceremony Thursday recognizing the group for their hard work and dedication in completing coursework from the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

Graduates earned the National Center for Construction Education and Research core curriculum certificate and a certificate from OSHA.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Blinn College District, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), and Project Unity to create an inmate training program. Students received 200 hours of training in construction, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and welding. Students also have the option of applying the hours and training received toward a college degree.

Program participants also received guidance, job coaching, housing assistance and information that will help facilitate a smooth transition back into society.

Inmates dedicated themselves for 12 months, not missing a single class. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says Thursday’s graduates have earned the opportunity at a second chance to succeed.

“They’ve demonstrated that they can do something, they can accomplish something that they’ve been dedicated and committed to, getting through this class, and I think that’s something to build on,” said Dicky.

The program began in 2019.

