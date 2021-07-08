From the Ground Up: Ranchers eyeing weather, other factors in long term plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Generations of agriculture have seen trends come and go, and technology improve while still focusing on the basics in ranching and tilling. When looking ahead to the future, many in the ranching industry think the key to success is tweaking some family traditions that have stood the test of time.

“When I think about our own family, ranching since the 1830s, you don’t ranch for that long in the same area in the same family, without a huge focus on sustainability,” Molly McAdams and the Texas Beef Council just finished their long range plan for the future of the industry, and the land they use for it. “The way that producers interact with not just the care of their livestock, but the care of their land so that they can then hand it off to the next generation, so they can do the same thing for the next generation, it’s the same definition of sustainability.”

Sustaining that environment means being ready for anything that the harsh, and sometimes unforgiving, Texas weather can bring them. McAdams says it’s all about expecting the extremes.

“I think what we all know, especially living in Texas, we’re looking for that next drought that’s going to come or even if it’s just a drought through summer, it’s not the complete drought, but it’s just not the rain you need when you need it.”

Whether not enough, or TOO MUCH, like this summer, ranchers need to be prepared to grow or shrink their herds.

“I think that we are anticipating again based on long range weather forecasting, that the drought from the west including parts of West Texas is going to be significant enough that we’re probably going to be marketing a lot of cattle this year, and they’ll be a reduction in herd sizes collectively across the country.”

Sure, we’ll take what mother nature gives us, but a little preparation can go a long way in securing land and cattle for generations to come.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.