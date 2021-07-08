Summer Hunger Food Drive
Restaurant Report Card- July 8, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

